Jim Jones is gearing up to release a new album in the near future, and according to his producer it’s going to be titled after the restaurant where he got into an alleged fight with Freddie Gibbs.

In a since-deleted tweet from producer Hitmaka, who has been recording with Jones as of late, it was revealed the upcoming album will be titled Prime 112. That’s the name of the restaurant the two rapper’s crews allegedly clashed at in Miami Beach, Florida. When a representative for Jones was reached, they confirmed Prime 112 as the title of the record.

Hitmaka also indicated that the project would have a number of heavy-hitters featured. Among the guests he was willing to reveal is Jeremih, Ty Dolla Sign, Benny the Butcher, and Conway the Machine. A release date has yet to be announced.

According to alleged witnesses, the two rappers and their respective entourages got into an altercation at Prime 112 after Jones approached Gibbs about previous comments he made. One person with Jones is alleged to have struck Gibbs, which led to an escalation in the fight.



Neither rapper has directly addressed the situation so far, and there is no footage or photographic evidence. Gibbs did respond to one comment on Twitter about the situation with a simple emoji, though.

Jones is either playing up to the interest in the fight with his album title, or he’s seemingly confirming that something did, in fact, go down between him and Gibbs in Miami Beach.