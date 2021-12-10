Migos and Jim Jones both know how to set trends, and now they’re doing it together.

The Atlanta trio linked up with the Dipset great for the new track “We Set the Trends,” the rambunctious cut off Jones’ and DJ Drama’s upcoming Gangsta Grillz tape of the same name. It will mark Jim and Drama’s first collab since 2006’s The Seven Day Theory.

“I appreciate the Migos always paying it forward,” Jones said in a statement. “A lot of artists always talk about artists that set the way but then they don’t ever pay it fwd. Migos does.”

The fiery track arrives with an iced-out music video, directed by Shula the Don and Will C. of StreetHeat, featuring the MCs riding around on bikes as all three Migos take turns at the mic.

DJ Drama and Jim Jones’ Gangsta Grillz mixtape We Set the Trends drops Dec. 17 via #VLrecords EMPIRE. Check out the title track’s video above and stream it through Spotify here: