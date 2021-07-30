Jhay Cortez and Skrillex have joined forces to deliver their new club-centric track “En Mi Cuarto,” that comes with an equally club-ready music video.

The visuals for “En Mi Cuarto” star Mia Khalifa as a daring adventurer who cruises through a vast desert before shifting to Jhay Cortez in his room, crooning to the smooth beat that opens the song. The setting then switches with the music as Khalifa races down the road, and the beat for the song increases in tempo. Skrillex enters the fray as a curious freight truck driver carrying precious cargo in the form of Cortez, who is chilling in the back. It all culminates in the video’s final act, where everything burns down.

Prior to releasing the visuals, Cortez shared a shot from the music video on his Instagram and asked fans to drop a fire emoji if they were ready to see what he had cooked up.

“En Mi Cuarto” is Jhay Cortez’s latest single following his song “Christian Dior” as well as his two Premios Juventud award wins for his Bad Bunny collaboration “Dákiti.” Cortez is also currently owning the Spotify 200 Global Chart, with “Dákiti,” “Fiel – Remix,” “911,” “Fiel,” and “512” all occupying different positions on the chart.

Watch the new music video for Jhay Cortez’s song “En Mi Cuarto,” featuring Skrillex and starring Mia Khalifa up top.