Though Kanye West has become known to miss his album release dates, fans were still upset that his long-awaited Donda project didn’t arrive when expected.

It was reported that the G.O.O.D. Music boss was set to drop the effort sometime on Friday after his listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium. But as the weekend rolled around, there was still no Donda in sight, leaving many of his followers frustrated and confused.

Those feelings intensified Saturday, following reports that the album had been pushed back to early August, as Ye was looking to make some changes without feeling rushed.

“Kanye West will move the release date of Donda to August 6th,” Revolt TV host Justin Laboy tweeted. “Thanks for your patience. He wants to give his fans the best possible product without rushing anything. He loves yall with all of his heart. God bless.”

Though it’s understandable why some fans found the news annoying, Jermaine Dupri says Kanye’s decision to postpone the release wasn’t that surprising.

“I’m not sure many understand what Ye did because n***as don’t have listening parties much in this era,” he tweeted, “but you play the music and gage what you got by the reactions,then prioritize by best reaction and fix where the response was weak, real A&R shit.”

Insiders told TMZ that Kanye is staying at Mercedes Benz Stadium to complete his 10th studio album and will, therefore, miss his previously rumored performance at Rolling Loud Miami on Sunday.

On Saturday night, Ye’s longtime collaborator Consequence took to Twitter to do some light-hearted trolling. He jokingly told fans he and the team were waiting on the release of Certified Lover Boy—Drake’s sixth studio that he began teasing in 2019.

Kanye has not confirmed Donda’s official release date.