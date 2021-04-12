Jeezy has become the latest hip-hop artist to enter the world of NFTs.

On Monday, the 43-year-old rapper joined forces with Oasis Digital Studios to announce a series of limited-edition animated and AR-enhanced NFTs, which will be accompanied by an audio file of Jeezy speaking about the origins of his iconic snowman logo.

According to a press release, the NFT collection will be available later this month. Prospective buyers can join a pre-sale waiting list on the Oasis website as of today.

The news arrives just a month after the global blockchain company Liquid Avatar Technologies and augmented reality platform ImagineAR teamed up to launch Oasis.

“Partnering with Jeezy is an amazing opportunity for Liquid Avatar and Oasis, Liquid Avatar CEO David Lucach told HipHop-N-More. “As an artist and a businessman, we know Jeezy is always working to be at the forefront of fan outreach. NFTs have become an innovative way to sell art and engage fans and early adopters in the music industry are now able to jump right into this evolving market and expand their global footprint. Jeezy’s iconic snowman logo and brand is the perfect fit for NFTs and Oasis, and we know his success will draw even more top-level musicians to work with us.”

Jeezy is just the latest rapper to enter the world of NFTs. Since March, several hip-hop artists have announced their first NFT collections, including the Wu-Tang Clan, Snoop Dogg, Post Malone, Jim Jones, Ja Rule, Azealia Banks, Guapdad 4000, 6ix9ine, and Lil Pump.