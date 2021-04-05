As NFTs continue to cause a frenzy online, 6ix9ine has now entered the world of crypomedia, announcing two NFT collectible art pieces to be released this Friday at 4 p.m. ET. The 3D-animations will integrate snippets from the rapper’s first two studio albums, 2020’s TattleTales and 2018’s Dummy Boy.

According to a press release, the two unique auction pieces will be accompanied by three seperate NFTs, which will be released at a lower price point for 125 lucky fans. The purchasers of these limited NFTs will also receive a surprise gift from 6ix9ine to be revealed at a later date.

The announcement arrives just a day after the 24-year-old rapper confessed to being unhappy in an Instagram post. “The fame and the money doesn’t mean anything to me because it doesn’t bring me joy,” 6ix9ine revealed. “I say all this because when your chasing your dreams in life remember God comes first. Never lose sight of that. He blesses you in life because he sees the good in your heart and with that blessing you learn to bless others. I will continue my journey to find happiness within myself and find the joy I once had.”

6ix9ine isn’t the first hip-hop artist to enter the world of NFTs. Just last week, the Weeknd revealed an exclusive NFT collection, titled “Acephalous,” which features new music and limited edition art produced by LA-based design team Strangeloop Studios.