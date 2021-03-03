The Wu-Tang Clan is gearing up to release, what they call, “the rarest book in hip-hop history.”

Titled Wu-Tang Clan: Legacy, the massive photography book consists of more than 300 pages of unreleased photos that highlight the rap group’s decades-long history. The curated images were shot by revered photographers including Danny Hastings, PROTIM PHOTO, Kyle Christie, Andy Cantillon, as well as friends and family of Wu-Tang.

“We’re excited to share the Wu-Tang Clan’s history through rare and never-before-seen photos,” Wu-Tang Management CEO John “Mook” Gibbons said in a statement. “It’s been fun rediscovering moments from the past while creating this limited piece of art … From conception to the present day, this is the story of the undisputed greatest Hip Hop group of all time being unveiled through rare and never before seen photos.”

Legacy will be limited to just 36 copies that were handmade in Italy from top-tier leather and other materials. Each book will be signed, numbered, and issued a certificate of authenticity, and will be cased in a massive, 400-pound case designed by sculptor Gethin Jones. The steel structure will feature 36 bronze encrusted chambers—a nod to the group’s 1993 debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). The design was inspired by the ancient bronze ritual bowls used in the Zhou Dynasty, which was first ruled by King Wu-Wang.

You can check out photos from the limited edition release below. You can learn more about Legacy, including how to cop one for yourself, at the book’s official website.