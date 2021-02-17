Jeezy has dealt with a lot of losses throughout his life and career, but nothing can prepare a son for losing his mother.

On Wednesday, Jeezy took to Instagram where he revealed that he and his family have laid his mother to rest. In the lengthy Instagram caption, the rapper eulogized his mother, calling her his “super hero.”

“You taught me to be a man when I was a boy. Made me man up be a father when I was a kid. Raised me to be a natural born leader when I was lost. You lifted me when I was down. Inspired me when I had no inspiration. Always told me I was Bigger than my circumstances. My Super Hero. Feared nothing or no one.. No obstacle or set backs. … You are in a better place,” Jeezy wrote.

Jeezy might be a private person, but he gave fans a glimpse into his relationship with his mother throughout his career. He wasn’t shy about recanting a story when his mother kicked him out of her house or reflecting on her struggles with addiction. Still, he made it clear that there was nothing he wouldn’t do for his mother and naming her as his biggest motivator.

“That’s where I get my extra burst of energy from,” Jeezy said in September 2019 when talking about his mother to the Ricky Smiley Morning Show. “I thank go for that every day.”

Jeezy has disclosed that his mother was battling an illness in the past but did not disclose any specifics. As of this writing, it’s unclear what caused his mother’s death.