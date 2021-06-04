After securing multiple collaborations this year, Denzel Curry and Rico Nasty have joined forces with Jasiah on his new track “Art of War.”

The hard-hitting record continues the Dayton native’s signature sound, infusing elements of screamo, metal, grunge and, of course, hip-hop.

“Art of War” arrives two months after Jasiah shared his War EP, featuring Pouya, Nascar Aloe, TheHxliday, and Rico (“In N Out”). It’s unclear if this track is standalone release or a taste of a Josiah’s next full-length project; perhaps the long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 debut studio album Jasiah I Am.

You can stream “Art of War” now via Apple Music and Spotify up top. Jasiah is now preparing to release an official merch collection for his War EP, and is expected to kick off his U.S. tour at the end of next month. The trek will begin June 25 in Miami and conclude Dec. 19 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.