Jacquees has shared his new song “Not Jus Anybody” with a guest verse from Future.

Jacquees has been a bit quiet this year, with the singer dropping off a few songs here and there, like “Freaky As Me” with Latto and “Bed Friend” with Queen Naija. He also recently appeared on the song “White Toes,” from Kodak Black’s celebratory four-track project, Happy Birthday Kodak.

Elsewhere, the singer is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated album P.T.O.F: Vol. 1 (Panties Thrown On the Floor), for which we haven’t received a release date just yet. P.T.O.F: Vol. 1’s arrival would follow Jacquees’ 2020 mixtape Exit 68 and 2019’s studio album King of R&B.

Listen to “Not Jus Anybody” featuring Future up top.