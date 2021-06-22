Following the May release of his latest album The Off-Season, J. Cole has announced he will be heading out on tour with 21 Savage and Morray this fall.

The Off-Season Tour is set to kick off in September in Miami and conclude on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles. 21 Savage and Morray, who both appear on The Off-Season highlight “My Life,” will tag along for the majority of the shows, although 21 will miss the Atlanta show in late September. The list of dates includes Dreamville Festival 2022, scheduled for April.

Dreamville Fest coming back April 2022. Sign up at https://t.co/JR6osTd5VD for a chance to get tickets first. pic.twitter.com/h7mOGjeWjv — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 22, 2021

Tickets for the tour will go on pre-sale this Wednesday, June 23, with general sale opening up on June 25. The announcement comes just a day after Cole teased a tour for the record, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart last month. The last time he toured was for KOD in 2018. Aside from the shows as part of the tour, Cole will also play Rolling Loud New York and Rolling Loud Los Angeles this October and December, respectively.