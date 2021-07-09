In a genuinely heartwarming moment for J. Cole fans, the originator of the viral Cole meme, Mark Phillips from the content-creating group RDCWorld, finally linked up with the man himself to recreate the moment.

It went down on the set for Bas’ “The Jackie” music video:

Phillips took to his Instagram to share when he and the rest of the RDC crew met Cole and re-did the now iconic meme. The original was a reaction to Cole dropping his fourth studio album 4 Your Eyez Only.

“JERMAINE! COLE! LISTEN YALL THIS IS ONE OF MY FAVORITE MOMENTS OF LIFE 😭😭 I been waiting to tell y’all for weeks now man,” Phillips wrote in the caption. “COLE Thank you for being a genuine human being man first time I met one of the biggest inspirations of mine and it was just amazing the man was talking to us like we was best friends thank you for that now we really are friends I can’t even believe that.”

He went on to thank Bas for letting him be part of the video in the first place.

At the end of the video for Bas’ new single “The Jackie” featuring J. Cole and Lil Tjay, Phillips and fellow RDCWorld member Leland Manigo make a cameo in a skit where Cole and company almost hit them. The two then meet, and Mark recreates the meme, nervously yelling, “Jermaine…Cole!” in shock and asking for an autograph before Cole skirts away in the whip.

RDCWorld is a group of friends who create content centered around music, basketball, and anime. Their YouTube channel has nearly 5 million subscribers, and their skits have been known to go viral often.

Check out the hilarious skit off Bas’ hot new single “The Jackie” up top.