Ahead of the arrival of his highly anticipated new album Jose in two weeks, J Balvin has shared the lively new single “Perra” featuring Tokischa.

The Colombian reggaeton legend gave fans their first substantial taste of the album earlier this month with “Que Locura,” which leaned more towards the gentle, pop side of his songwriting. The latest track, however, is straight-to-the-point reggaeton, with a steady beat and plenty of catchy refrains. The full album is set to debut on Sept. 10, so fans won’t have to wait much longer to hear more.

The new single comes the same week it was announced that Balvin would return to Fortnite as part of its Icon series of character skins. Complete with blue hair and his distinctive tattoos, the cosmetic set debuted on Thursday and also included two additional versions of the skin; Skeleton Balvin, and Energia Balvin.

Listen to “Perra” above via YouTube or below through Spotify.