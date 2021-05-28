J Balvin has shared his new collaboration “¿Que Más Pues?” with Argentinian singer María Becerra.

In the Jose-Emilio Sagaró-directed video, the reggaeton song tells the story of two exes—played by Balvin and Becerra—who are at a turning point: should they stay together or move on?

The new song and video follows a number of wins for Balvin, including winning Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, announcing the third weekend of his sold-out Neón festival in Las Vegas, the release of his Amazon Prime Video documentary The Boy from Medellín, and sharing the song “7 De Mayo” from his upcoming album.

Watch the video for “¿Que Más Pues?” at the top.