Fresh off the success of his album The House Is Burning, Isaiah Rashad stopped by the Colors studio to give a strong performance of the record’s closer “HB2U.”

Draped in all-purple attire, the TDE MC rapped confidently and comfortably against a deep yellow backdrop. “Told ya I was gonna wear purple,” Rashad captioned an Instagram post.

The performance comes after the rapper said he finally felt like The House is Burning was helping to quell the Kendrick comparisons that followed him when he first signed to Top Dawg.

“Does it feel good?” interviewer Bootleg Kev asked Rashad.

“I don’t know what it feel like,” Isaiah replied. “I just be seeing it. ... Just like the way people seem to appreciate [the album], and the way they come about it. I don’t even see people mentioning him in my comments. I don’t see people mention [Kendrick] like in a comparison way in the comments. Previously yeah, it was like a lot of Kendrick, sometimes [Jay] Rock, but that was it.”

He said he was aware “people had appreciation for my music then, but now it’s like, it’s just me.”

For fans of the rapper’s visuals, Rashad also recently dropped his music video “From the Garden,” which featured Lil Uzi Vert. The video dropped after The House Is Burning debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. The project, which features Smino, SZA, 6lack, Kenny Beats, and more, moved roughly 41,000 album equivalent units in its first week. It marked the first time Isaiah broke into the top 10 on the chart.

Rashad plans to keep tearing it up this fall with his Lil Sunny’s Awesome Vacation Tour, scheduled to kick off Sept. 8 in Boston.