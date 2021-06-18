Isaiah Rashad has delivered his newest single, “Headshots (4r Da Locals),” from his forthcoming album The House is Burning.

The song finds the TDE signee discussing his exploration of his mental health: “It feel good since a n***a been back but a n***a done changed / Change, change, changed / Weed couldn’t settle my fire / Couldn’t cover my pain, pain, pain, pain, pain.” Elsewhere, he reflects on what money can’t buy and mourns those he’s lost. “Crib bigger than Budapest,” he raps. “And the shots ain’t bringing my soldiers back.”

The House is Burning is Rashad’s long-awaited second album, which he announced with the new song “Lay Wit Ya,” featuring Duke Deuce. Rashad also dropped off a leftover track “200/Warning” last month. The new project follows his 2016 debut studio album, The Sun’s Tirade, and 2014’s Cilvia Demo.

Listen to “Headshots (4r Da Locals)” below via Spotify and check out the track’s visualizer up top.