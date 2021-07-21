Fresh off the release of his sophomore album USEE4YOURSELF, Maryland rapper IDK has taken the L.A. Leakers stage to rip into a freestyle over Brent Faiyaz and Drake’s “Wasting Time” beat.

Calling out some of his “rap friends” who didn’t support the release of his latest album, IDK went into the L.A. Leakers booth with the sole purpose of spitting hot fire. In the freestyle, he defiantly raps, “All my peers got co-signs and bad deals/One false move will put your ass on a stand still,” taking aim at all the fraudulent moves that happen behind the scenes in the music industry. Continuing on the Neptunes’ produced beat, IDK talks about starting businesses while improving his lyrical abilities, bringing water to Flint, Michigan, and even delivering some bars off the dome toward the end.

This impressive L.A. Leakers performance caps off an even more impressive album rollout that IDK outlined for himself. When speaking to Complex, he talked about how important it is for him to reflect success for his home of Maryland.

“The most important thing for me is I’m an example of success for a lot of people,” he explained. “Even when I feel like I have more work to do, there’s a lot of people who would die to be in the position that I’m in. So, my idea is showing them that I’m here, I’m close, and I’m within reach. And then using my platform to create an environment for them to be able to dream and think about things that they want to become, and to not feel like it’s not possible.”

Check out IDK’s new L.A. Leakers freestyle up top.