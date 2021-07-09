IDK has just touched down with his new album USEE4YOURSELF, which sees the rapper enlisting the talents of Young Thug, Offset, Rico Nasty, T-Pain, Swae Lee, Sevyn Streeter, Slick Rick, the Neptunes, and others to fully illustrate how far he’s come in his craft. One track, “Red,” showcases Westside Gunn, MF Doom, and Jay Electronica together.

Fresh off the hot single “PradadaBang” featuring Thugger, IDK demonstrates all the ways he’s grown as a rapper since releasing his last album Is He Real in 2019. The Maryland artist is setting the stage for his year, with tracks varying from dizzying club bangers to sobering introspective songs about fame, family trauma, and the way he’s grown to deal with these as he became a man.

IDK gives his audience a deeper look into his life on USEE4YOURSELF, with his impressive rapping and vocals on full display. He strings together narratives of a childhood he wishes he had, with a family dynamic like the show Martin, full of Lunchables and joy, but lurches back into his reality full of trauma, abuse, and abandonment that he fleshes out for an audience of millions. IDK unwraps wounds that reveal deep scars in these moments, especially in the latter portion of the album, creating a body of work that delivers one of the clearest pictures of his story thus far. His introspection is balanced and bold, met with ballads of joy on the other side, making USEE4YOURSELF relatable and unique to the rapper at the same time.

Ahead of the release of the record, IDK also gave back to his PG County community by designing and rebuilding a basketball court, creating a tournament on it, and making a space for artists to share their work and discuss it.

Listen to IDK’s new album, USEE4YOURSELF below via Spotify or up top with a meditative, full-length visual version.