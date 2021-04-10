Last year, Dimarjio Antonio Jenkins, best known as Toronto rapper Houdini, was shot dead at just 21. Today, his legacy lives on in a brand new music video for his song “Part of Me.”

Co-directed by Houdini himself before his untimely death, along with Michael Vincent, the visual features trippy, fast-cut clips of the emcee performing the song in a number of settings. We see him flossing on a private jet, hanging out the window of a luxury SUV, and smoking a blunt in the rain, replete with stylized lightning bolts.

The song itself, off his last project underGROUND, is tragically prescient—he mourns the homies he’s lost as a result of the “toxic” street life they led. “My niggas dead, they took a part of me/Know that the opps feel like they won the lottery,” he spits.

Along with the new video, Houdini’s team also just unveiled a clothing line dedicated to the late rapper, dubbed Houligan Apparel.

“I just want to be someone that a kid could point to and say, ‘I saw that kid start from the ground up with literally no help,’” Houdini told Complex Canada during an interview last year. “No one saying, ‘Yeah, I put him to where he is or I helped him get on.’ I just want them to see me struggle to glory.”

Houdini’s first posthumous track, “Mansion,” a collab with fellow Toronto rapper Pressa, dropped last summer.