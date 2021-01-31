Lil Durk continues to be rap's Most Improved Player with the success of his The Voice (Deluxe) album.

Durkio released the deluxe version of his The Voice album on Friday. Yet unlike other albums that hopped on the deluxe trend, Durk crafted the 12 new songs in a way that make it feel like fans are getting the complete version of the album that they didn't know was being hidden from them. This creativity along with features from Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty, and others helped give Durk's original and deluxe projects a huge boost.

Per HITS Daily Double, Durk's project is set to move 65,000-75,000 copies in the week. This should be enough to give Durk a top five finish, making The Voice (Deluxe) the No. 2 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

This adds to The Voice's impressive numbers. Durk dropped the original version of the album on Christmas Eve. With a short week and only one tracking day, Durkio was still able to pull in 25,000 units. The following week, Durk moved 70,000 copies giving the rapper nearly 100,000 units.

He's now gearing up to build on his deluxe album's success by dropping an innovative video for the single, "Kanye Krazy." In this visual, Durk pays homage to his fellow Windy City native, Kanye West, by mimicking some of 'Ye's iconic looks.