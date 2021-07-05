H.E.R. got the opportunity to work with the Obamas on the Netflix animated series We the People, an experience she called “life-changing.”

She discussed how meaningful it was for her in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying she would do “anything for the Obamas.” She continued, “It was more exciting more than anything. It made me really want to kill it just because of them being attached and them being a part of it. It’s like, ‘Wow, I am a part of something that the Obamas [did].’ It’s kind of life-changing.”

She also noted why civic involvement for the youth is vital.

“Sometimes you think, ‘I’m just a kid,’ or, ‘That’s a job for the adults,’ but the youth is really the beginning of the rest of our lives,” she said. “I would like to believe my generation and younger, we’re going to set the tone for the future and it’s up to us to be informed. I always say you can’t understand today without understanding yesterday, and so I think kids are going to start being more proactive and not reactive and really take control of our future. And we’ll learn from those things that we learned in the past, and make a difference and make a change when they know that they can—that they have the power to. This project is going to empower people. I mean, it empowered me.”

The singer recently released her new full-length album Back of My Mind with features from Ty Dolla Sign, Cordae, Lil Baby, Chris Brown, Yung Bleu, YG, DJ Khaled, and Bryson Tiller.