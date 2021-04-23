H.E.R. and Chris Brown came together to create their new sultry duet, “Come Through,” on Friday.

Both of the artists have been teasing this single for quite a while. In fact, Breezy went as far as to declare “Come Through” the “song of the summer” to his Instagram followers. Although it’s still early, the single seems to be living up to this bold claim as they both weave through a near-acoustic instrumental to bring the phrase “sneaky link” to life.

“You should come through tonight/I only kick it with a tight crew/They won’t tell because they’re trying to live their best life, too/On the low, on my own I be wavy,” H.E.R. sings on the chorus while Brown delivers background vocals. “Hit me on my phone, I’ll be waiting.”

The track was written by H.E.R., Chris Brown, Cardiak—who also provided the beat—and the ever-talented, Tiara Thomas. “Come Through” also adds the amazing year that both of these singers had.

For H.E.R., her chart-topping single, “Damage,” continues to dominate airwaves, she won a Grammy for her politically charged record, “I Can’t Breathe,” and her contribution to the Judas and the Black Messiah, “Fight For You,” earned her an Oscar nomination.

As for Breezy, he never lets his foot off the gas. His collaboration with Young Thug, “Go Crazy,” broke his own record the longest-running #1 song on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart at 29 weeks and counting. The crown was previously held by his award-winning single with Drake, “No Guidance.”

Listen to H.E.R. and Chris Brown’s “Come Through” above or stream the record below.