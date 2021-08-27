Headie One stays in work mode. With our subwoofers still recovering from June’s “Pound Signs”, the North London driller has now returned with “2 Chains”.

Armed with a beat by Twintwo and M1OnTheBeat, Headie’s performance on “2 Chains” is an exercise in doing what one does best. Lyrically, he immerses us in trapper mythology and drops pop culture references left, right and centre, mentioning everyone from Thierry Henry and The Weeknd to Ashanti and Kirk Franklin over the violin-backed drill instrumental.