Drake was one of the high-profile features that complemented the snakes on YSL’s Slime Language 2 compilation album. Although Drake has a close relationship with the YSL collective and Young Thug, the label’s capo, Gunna, claimed that “Solid” wasn’t originally a gift for Slime Language 2.

During a conversation with Billboard on Thursday, Gunna explained that the delay with Drake’s Certified Lover Boy allowed him to convince Drizzy to put their collaboration on SL2.

“Drake had originally sent me the song for his album and I did it and we was vibing with it for a minute,” Gunna said. “But then his album didn’t come out and I was still vibing with it, and I’m like ‘Sh*t bro, I wanna put it on Slime Language 2. Let’s put slime (Thug) on it.’ And he was like extra with it and we did, and that’s how that came together.”

The Boy has been teasing his CLB album since 2020. Yet after claiming that the album would drop in January, the timetable was adjusted to an undetermined date.

Still, Drake has been keeping himself busy by gifting songs to YSL, Drakeo The Ruler, 21 Savage, and more. He’s also reaffirmed that he’s the biggest name in rap when the three songs on his Scary Hours 2 EP debuted in the top 3 of Billboard’s Hot 100. Despite this, fans are wondering when The Boy will give them the album he promised.