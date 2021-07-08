While G Herbo has been receiving many flowers following the release of his new album 25, he’s also been dishing plenty out as well. In a new interview with Elliot Wilson and Tidal, Herbo talked about his first splash in rap, and how pivotal Nicki Minaj was to his subsequent success.

“Definitely shout out to Nicki for that,” Herbo said of his 2014 “Chi-Raq” collaboration with Minaj. “That was like my first big break, you know what I’m saying? And that just go to tell you how long I’ve been just trying to get on that path of stardom.”

Herb went on to explain how that track was a huge confidence booster for him because it proved he could rap toe-to-toe with Minaj, someone he views as an incredible artist.

“Nicki a female MC but she still like, the hardest ever,” he said. “And she harder than a lot of male MCs. For me to be able to get on a track with her and hold my own, it just gave me confidence to keep going.”