G-Eazy taps EST Gee for his new single “At Will.” Produced by Boi-1-da and Elyas, the track is accompanied by a music video directed by Walker Flocker.

“At Will” follows the release of G-Eazy’s recent collaboration with Diane Warren & Carlos Santana, “She’s Fire,” which is featured on Warren’s upcoming debut album, The Cave Sessions Vol. 1. The Bay Area rapper can next be seen on the music festival circuit, including performances at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee as well as the Breakaway Music Festival in Concord, North Carolina.

Meanwhile, “At Will” catches EST Gee on the heels of his new mixtape Bigger Than Life or Death.

The project boasts features from Lil Baby, Future, Yo Gotti, Young Thug, Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, and Pooh Shiesty, and includes the previously released songs “Lick Back” and “Capitol 1.”

EST Gee’s new tape follows his last project from December 2020, I Still Don’t Feel Nun, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseeker Albums chart.

Check out G-Eazy and EST Gee’s music video for “At Will” up top, and stream the track now on all major streaming platforms.

And stay tuned for G Eazy’s upcoming album These Things Happen Too.