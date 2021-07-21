EST Gee has dropped off his new mixtape Bigger Than Life or Death via CMS, Warlike, and Interscope Records.

The project boasts features from Lil Baby, Future, Yo Gotti, Young Thug, Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, and Pooh Shiesty, and includes previously released songs “Lick Back,” the title song “Bigger Than Life or Death,” and “Capitol 1.”

His new tape follows his last project from December 2020, I Still Don’t Feel Nun, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseeker Albums chart.

EST Gee also linked up with Complex News’ Pierce Simpson to talk about his career success, close relationships with Lil Baby and Jack Harlow, and more. “Leading up to the tape, I feel like everybody see what’s going on. I dropped [I Still Don’t Feel Nun] in December and my tape still in the Top 25 on Apple Music,” EST told Complex. “So everytime I drop something, people just ready.”

You can check out the full interview below, as well as the stream for Bigger Than Life or Death.