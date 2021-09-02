While I’ve personally been up on Philly-based DJ/producer G-Buck’s work for a bit, the fact that he’s only just releasing his debut EP (Calm Like a Bomb) on Friday, Sept. 17 is wild to me. It’s not like he’s been living under a rock; his remix of Flo Rida’s “I Don’t Like It, I Love It” is RIAA certified platinum! It isn’t about all of that for G-Buck, especially when you read between the lines on the debut single from Calm Like a Bomb, the Four Color Zack-assisted “Can’t Kill Me.”

The track starts off a bit somber, building into a more triumphant melody that’s capped off with Four Color Zack’s pristinely cutting up “these scars are the only real proof they couldn't kill God!” That line, when applied in the context of the track’s title, takes a different meaning altogether when G-Buck talks about the inspiration behind his output as of late.

“Given the circumstances of the past year and a half, and on a personal level even longer than that,” G-Buck shares, “I wanted to sort of step back and appreciate all the steps I’ve taken despite any setbacks or circumstances. With COVID, the political climate, and everything it’s been tough but seeing some sort of light and being able to wrap this project during it made me feel resilient.

“With this EP I’m finally getting out there like I’ve wanted,” G-Buck continues, “and ‘Can’t Kill Me’ is a symbol of that. I asked Zack to cut on this because he was a part of my first project in 2015-16 when he did the scratches on ‘Shakeline’ with Fly Boi Keno… It was only right to tap in again.” The end result is a track that will resonate with anyone who’s faced adversity and stood tall, especially if it happened within the last year or two.

When it comes to final thoughts on G-Buck, we think FCZ says it best: “Stop sleeping on G-Buck.” Stream “Can’t Kill Me” below, and grab Calm Like a Bomb when it hits on Sept. 17.