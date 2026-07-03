Latest Stories
Premiere: G-Buck and Four Color Zack Reunite on the Triumphant "Can't Kill Me"
Philly's own G-Buck drops the Four Color Zack-assisted "Can't Kill Me" ahead of the release of his debut EP, 'Calm Like a Bomb,' which drops on Sept. 3.
Premiere: G-Buck Added All of the Summer-Ready Bounce to Flo Rida's "I Don't Like It, I Love It"
Philly bass baron G-Buck hit a grandslam with his latest remix.
G-Buck - "Bounce"
Mix in a teaspoon of Wale's "Slight Work" with a tablespoon of Benny Benassi's "Satisfaction" and a pinch of Fatman Scoop-style party exhortations to
JSTJR to Live Stream Tonight's "JSTR & Friends 4" Show
Back in January, JSTJR spoke with us, breaking down what his JSTJR & Friends party is like. Now if you're in the Boston area tonight and are trying to
Preview SwaggleRock's "We Keep It 100, Vol. 2" EP
Back in April, DAD helped kick off this 100BPM craze by presenting the impressive We Keep It 100 EP, which was cultivated by the duo of Shooter McNapp
The Next Wave of Philly's Dance Music Scene
In the vast world that is dance music in America, most people overlook the contributions that Philadelphia has made. Even after guys like Diplo and Di