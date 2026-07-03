Latest Stories
Premiere: G-Buck and Four Color Zack Reunite on the Triumphant "Can't Kill Me"
Philly's own G-Buck drops the Four Color Zack-assisted "Can't Kill Me" ahead of the release of his debut EP, 'Calm Like a Bomb,' which drops on Sept. 3.
Premiere: 2¢ Drop the Best Mix of 2020 (So Far) for Holy Ship! Wrecked 2020
DJ Craze and Four Color Zack are back with a fire new promo mix, this time for Holy Ship! Wrecked, which goes down Jan. 22-25.
Premiere: 2¢ Return Once Again to Grace HARD Summer's 2019 Mix Series
DJ Craze and Four Color Zack's 2¢ project returns to HARD Summer's Mixtape Series for a rough and rugged 2019 installment.
Premiere: Craze and Four Color Zack Bring Their 2¢ to the HARD Mixtape Series
Craze and Four Color Zack return as 2¢ for a special mix for the HARD Summer Mixtape series.
Premiere: DJ Craze and Four Color Zack Take on Donald Trump, Trash EDM Producers With Third 2¢ Mix
Craze and Four Color Zack's new 2¢ mix perfectly sums up the "scary place" the world is currently at right now.
Premiere: Craze and Four Color Zack Go "All Out" on New 2¢ Single
DJs Craze and Four Color Zack link back up as 2¢ for "All Out."
Premiere: Four Color Zack Flips a Classic Sample on "After Laughter"
Four Color Zack gets his Wu-Tang on for "After Laughter," a new one from Slow Roast's Goodies imprint.
Premiere: DJ Craze and Four Color Zack Are 'Making Change' With Their New EP
DJ Craze and Four Color Zack keep their 2¢ project alive with this impressive four-track EP.
Premiere: DJ Craze and Four Color Zack Shine in This Super Woke Return to Their '2¢' Mix Series
DJ Craze and Four Color Zack are back with another biting '2¢' mix.
Premiere: Gladiator Release "Wait" f/ Four Color Zack and Announce Their New 'Transit' EP
Add this banger to your playlist ASAP.
Premiere: DJ Craze and Four Color Zack Put Wack DJs on Blast With Their New Mix, '2¢'
DJ Craze and Four Color Zack stick up for #RealDJing with their new mix, '2¢.'
PREMIERE: Four Color Zack - "REEWIND"
Four Color Zack is a beast among the DJ circuit if you didn't already know. The 2012 Red Bull Thre3style World Champion really doesn't need to prove h
Black Sheep - "The Choice Is Yours (DJ Scene & Four Color Zack Remix)"
After A-Trak set the tone by going in, then E.A.S.Y. destroyed "Turn Up To Death" and Craze did turntablism as a quasi-political statement with "New Slaves," it's only apropos that DJ Scene and Red Bull Thre3style champion Four Color Zack drop the free-to-download first-ever official remix of the Black Sheep's 1991 hit single "The Choice Is Yours." Given that Enferno chopped up Childish Gambino's "3005" earlier this week, let's just go all in and call this a new genre called #RealDJing.
Get Schooled on the Red Bull Thre3Style with Four Color Zack and Skratch Bastid
DJ culture is imbued with a competitive edge that seeks to separate the visionaries who push the craft forward from those who seek shelter in the comf
PREMIERE: Tropkillaz & Four Color Zack - "Lightaz"
Now here's something big for your Friday that's been steadily making the rounds on a number of mixtapes for a couple months now. Four Color Zack and T
Download Four Color Zack's Happy Ending Fridays Mix
Back in January we posted a Happy Ending Fridays promo mix from DJ Hoodboi and Falcons, and today we have another promo set for Four Color Zack's fort
Four Color Zack Drops Diplo & Friends Guest Mix, New Remix
Hopefully you've caught the mention before that I'm a regular working DJ and have been for a number of years (think before the advent of Serato as to