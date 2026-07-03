Four Color Zack

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Latest Stories

G-Buck feat. Four Color Zack "Can't Kill Me" cover
Music

Premiere: G-Buck and Four Color Zack Reunite on the Triumphant "Can't Kill Me"

Philly's own G-Buck drops the Four Color Zack-assisted "Can't Kill Me" ahead of the release of his debut EP, 'Calm Like a Bomb,' which drops on Sept. 3.

Khal1779 days ago
2¢ (Craze & Four Color Zack) x Holy Ship!
Music

Premiere: 2¢ Drop the Best Mix of 2020 (So Far) for Holy Ship! Wrecked 2020

DJ Craze and Four Color Zack are back with a fire new promo mix, this time for Holy Ship! Wrecked, which goes down Jan. 22-25.

Khal2377 days ago
2¢ (Craze & Four Color Zack) x HARD
Music

Premiere: 2¢ Return Once Again to Grace HARD Summer's 2019 Mix Series

DJ Craze and Four Color Zack's 2¢ project returns to HARD Summer's Mixtape Series for a rough and rugged 2019 installment.

Khal2571 days ago
HARD Summer
Music

Premiere: Craze and Four Color Zack Bring Their 2¢ to the HARD Mixtape Series

Craze and Four Color Zack return as 2¢ for a special mix for the HARD Summer Mixtape series.

Khal2906 days ago
2¢ Pt. 3 Mix
Music

Premiere: DJ Craze and Four Color Zack Take on Donald Trump, Trash EDM Producers With Third 2¢ Mix

Craze and Four Color Zack's new 2¢ mix perfectly sums up the "scary place" the world is currently at right now.

Khal3482 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Craze and Four Color Zack Go "All Out" on New 2¢ Single

DJs Craze and Four Color Zack link back up as 2¢ for "All Out."

Khal3556 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Four Color Zack Flips a Classic Sample on "After Laughter"

Four Color Zack gets his Wu-Tang on for "After Laughter," a new one from Slow Roast's Goodies imprint.

Khal3571 days ago
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Music

Premiere: DJ Craze and Four Color Zack Are 'Making Change' With Their New EP

DJ Craze and Four Color Zack keep their 2¢ project alive with this impressive four-track EP.

Khal3635 days ago
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Music

Premiere: DJ Craze and Four Color Zack Shine in This Super Woke Return to Their '2¢' Mix Series

DJ Craze and Four Color Zack are back with another biting '2¢' mix.

Khal3803 days ago
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Music

Premiere: DJ Craze and Four Color Zack Put Wack DJs on Blast With Their New Mix, '2¢'

DJ Craze and Four Color Zack stick up for #RealDJing with their new mix, '2¢.'

Khal3969 days ago
REEWIND ART
Music

PREMIERE: Four Color Zack - "REEWIND"

Four Color Zack is a beast among the DJ circuit if you didn't already know. The 2012 Red Bull Thre3style World Champion really doesn't need to prove h

brenttactic4245 days ago
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Music

Black Sheep - "The Choice Is Yours (DJ Scene & Four Color Zack Remix)"

After A-Trak set the tone by going in, then E.A.S.Y. destroyed "Turn Up To Death" and Craze did turntablism as a quasi-political statement with "New Slaves," it's only apropos that DJ Scene and Red Bull Thre3style champion Four Color Zack drop the free-to-download first-ever official remix of the Black Sheep's 1991 hit single "The Choice Is Yours." Given that Enferno chopped up Childish Gambino's "3005" earlier this week, let's just go all in and call this a new genre called #RealDJing.

marcuskdowling4264 days ago
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Music

Get Schooled on the Red Bull Thre3Style with Four Color Zack and Skratch Bastid

DJ culture is imbued with a competitive edge that seeks to separate the visionaries who push the craft forward from those who seek shelter in the comf

DJALYKHAN4265 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Tropkillaz & Four Color Zack - "Lightaz"

Now here's something big for your Friday that's been steadily making the rounds on a number of mixtapes for a couple months now. Four Color Zack and T

brenttactic4382 days ago
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Music

Download Four Color Zack's Happy Ending Fridays Mix

Back in January we posted a Happy Ending Fridays promo mix from DJ Hoodboi and Falcons, and today we have another promo set for Four Color Zack's fort

khrisd4431 days ago
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Music

Four Color Zack Drops Diplo & Friends Guest Mix, New Remix

Hopefully you've caught the mention before that I'm a regular working DJ and have been for a number of years (think before the advent of Serato as to

brenttactic4446 days ago

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