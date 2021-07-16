Polo G has hopped on the remix of Funkmaster Flex’s song “Lurkin” with King Von.

The track’s newest iteration also arrived alongside an official music video. The song’s original version dropped in December 2020, also with an accompanying video that featured the late King Von.

The original song now has over 13 million plays on YouTube. Though it might seem like Flex’s affinity for churning out singles might lead to an album, he told Complex back in April that he’s good with just dropping songs. “I like to keep the collabs. I like churning the music out,” he noted. “It gives me the opportunity to work outside of radio and make some good songs that I really want to make and enjoy.”

In addition to “Lurkin,” he’s released songs with Fivio Foreign, Rowdy Rebel, and CJ—and looking to work with DaBaby, Lil Baby, Post Malone, Lil Durk, and Fredo Bang.

Stream “Lurkin” (Remix) down below and check out the track’s video up top.