Edmonton artist FRVRFRIDAY made some big noise last October by tapping Lil Baby to hop on his banger “Window Shopping.” Now he’s flying dolo on new track “TIME FOR YOU,” which dropped today.

“I was on my lover boy shit. The beat was just talking to me,” FRVRFRIDAY tells Complex Canada about the new song. “It’s funny, I initially wanted to give the track to Ella Mai, it just reminded [me] of her. My people were rooting for the track, so here it is.”

Compared to the bouncy bop of “Window Shopping,” “TIME FOR YOU” is a decidedly more downtempo slab of trap-influenced R&B. FRVRFRIDAY longs to connect with a hot-and-cold inamorata over the track’s guitar-flecked, slow-motion sway. “You indecisive/But I got time and babe I got you on my mind,” the 21-year-old soulfully croons.

This marks FRVRFRIDAY’s first new music of 2021, and we’ve got it on good authority that there’s more on the way soon.

“When you hear me, I want you to get into the moment—whether you chilling with the person you’re talking to, at a hookah spot, at the club, driving back home, or any situation. My music hits from all angles.”

Check out the lyric video for “TIME FOR YOU” above and stream it here.