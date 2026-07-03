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You’ve already got Facebook, Google Maps, and Spotify. These are the best iPhone apps that you probably haven’t downloaded yet. These apps help you get stuff done faster, so you have more time to play and create.
Complex

Latest Stories

Road Runner Down Bad
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Road Runner, DijahSB, Quintana Mills

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1162 days ago
Promotional photo of FRVRFRIDAY posing in a black fur coat and black shades.
Music

FRVRFRIDAY Drops Moody Music Video for "Time & Its Order"

FRVRFRIDAY drops new adrenaline-pumped, R&amp;B trap track "Time &amp; Its Order." Shifting towards a more aggressive sound, the new song packs a punch.

Emerson Pearson1611 days ago
anders and FRVRFRIDAY
Music

anders and FRVRFRIDAY Link Up for New Track "What I Like"

The Toronto and Edmonton artists have joined forced for the latest release off of 6ixBuzz’s upcoming compilation album Canada’s Most Wanted.

Alex Nino Gheciu1926 days ago
FRVR Friday
Music

FRVRFRIDAY Drops New Track "TIME FOR YOU"

The Edmonton-based trap and R&B artist returns with the lyric video for "TIME FOR YOU," his first new music since "Window Shopping," featuring Lil Baby.

Alex Nino Gheciu1953 days ago
Lil Baby
Music

Premiere: FRVRFRIDAY Recruits Lil Baby for "Window Shopping" Video

Rising Canadian artist FRVRFRIDAY has linked up with Lil Baby for his new video for "Window Shopping."

Joe Price2107 days ago
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