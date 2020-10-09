Rising Canadian artist FRVRFRIDAY has linked up with Lil Baby for his new video for "Window Shopping."

Over simple, but slick production, the two go back and forth as they discuss how to treat the women in their lives. "I’ve been working extremely hard for months now, writing and producing music that really speaks to my life," FRVRFRIDAY told Complex of the track. "When I made this track I was thinking about how I personally treat a girl. If she’s a real one, she deserves the world, so I’ll make sure I keep her happy, no matter the cost."

As for why FRVRFRIDAY decided to connect with Lil Baby for the song, he added, "I wanted someone who could carry that same energy. Lil Baby hopped on the track and knew we had something dope!" Released alongside a low-key video directed by Kid. Studio, "Window Shopping" is among FRVRFRIDAY's strongest tracks to date. "Kid.Studio has been big supporter since day 1," he explained. "We’ve been waiting to shoot a video together. Just seemed like the right time so we shot half of the video during lockdown in Canada and the other half in ATL."

Catch the premiere for the video above. The song is available on streaming here.