French Montana went with the GOAT and pulled in a major payday.

Prior to touching down in Tampa on Sunday, French Montana took to Instagram and said that he put $250,000 on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

This might have been one of French’s best decisions because the Bucs’ blowout victory over the Kansas City Chiefs resulted in him apparently earning half a million dollars.

French might have kept the earnings to himself, but he urged his friends to follow his lead. Those that listened—like Lil “Mo” Mozzarella, whose celebratory post below showed up on French’s Instagram Stories—won big just like the Bronx native:

“Don’t ever go against MONTANA!” Mo captioned a post. “A [star] is always gonna be a star. They Call me MOney Bags MO! Thanks for the pick @frenchmontana @tombrady your the man.” He threw on a few hashtags including #cokeboys and #ripchinx for good measure.

In the video, he explains how he got tipped off by French. “My man French hit me this morning. ‘Ayo, Mo, I’ma drop a gem on you. You got a pen?’ I said, ‘What’s that?’ He says, ‘I got a good memory…bet the house on Brady. It’s a sure win, Mo. If he hits, I’ma win half a million.’ He adds he called every bookie in the city thanks to French.



At this point, betting against Brady is questionable. TB12 proved he’s one of the greatest players to touch a football when he secured his seventh Super Bowl ring on Sunday. With this win, Brady now has more championships than every other franchise in the NFL. It’s also his fourth ring with tight end Rob Gronkowski and the first Super Bowl that he earned without New England head coach Bill Belichick.