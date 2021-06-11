French Montana takes things back to his Uptown, New York City roots with his latest single, “FWMGAB.”

French dropped “FWMGAB”—which stands for “F**k With Me Get a Bag”—on Friday. For the record, French taps into the vibrant Latinx culture that is present in his native Bronx, New York City by sampling Jerry Rivera’s “Amores Como El Nuestro.” He then serenades the Bronx with lyrics dedicated to the borough.

“Rocks Dame Dash-ing, neck breakdancing/Blue mist hookah, snipe gang super,” French raps on the track. “Uptown boys nothing liver/Get a bag then I wiggle like wilder. … Fuck with me get a bag/Bitch don’t block your blessings.”

French tapped in with one of his original senseis and fellow Uptown native Sean Love Combs (aka Diddy) to create this record. The song is meant to mirror the vibe of New York City in the summertime which prompted Diddy to declare the record a hit and the “song of the summer.”

“We been making hits all y’all lives,” Diddy said before previewing the record earlier this week. “And we not going to stop this summer. Song of the summer.”

Listen to French Montana’s new single, “FWMGAB,” below.