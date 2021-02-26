It’s a good week for Freddie Gibbs fans.

On Friday, the Gary, Indiana, rapper delivered a cover of “Winter in America,” the 1974 track originally performed by Gil Scot-Heron and Brian Jackson. Gibbs’ rendition appears on The Undefeated’s newly released EP Black History Always – Music for the Movement Vol. 2, which includes contributions from Tinashe (“I’m Every Woman”), Tobe Nwigwe (“Wake Up Everybody”), Brent Faiyaz (“Eden”), and Infinity Song (“Undefeated”).

You can listen to Gibbs’ “Winter in America,” produced by Leon Michels, on Apple Music or via YouTube below.

But that’s not all Gibbs offered this weekend. He and Madlib also unleashed a deluxe version of their 2014 collaborative project Piñata. The extended version runs nearly four hours long and is divided into five different parts.

The first section is made up of Piñata’s original 17 tracks, which included appearances by Mac Miller, Danny Brown, Raekwon, Earl Sweatshirt, BJ the Chicago Kid, and more. Part two features loose tracks and their instrumentals, such as Gibbs’ “Cocaine Parties”—a take on Kanye West’s 2016 track “No More Parties in LA.” The third section is instrumentals of Piñata songs, the fourth and fifth sections are Alex Goose remixes and their instrumentals, respectively.

Gibbs and Madlib spoke about Piñata in a 2014 sit-down with Rolling Stone, explaining how they met and ultimately created the joint project.

“I met him [Gibbs] through Ben Lambo. He used to work at Stones Throw,” Madlib said. “I heard some of an earlier album with Jeezy on it [Gibbs’ Cold Day in Hell]. And Lambo wanted to see if he could do something different over my style of beats. That’s where it all started … I had gotten over eight CDs worth of music to him, and just let him pick out whatever he could vibe to. I didn’t do anything special, I just let him pick stuff that he could write to. I thought he’d pick different types of beats, [but it was] all raw shit. I didn’t have to tell him, but that’s what he wanted to record.”

You can stream the 83-track Piñata deluxe version via Spotify below.