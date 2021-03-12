Gucci Mane’s artist Foogiano has been arrested in Memphis.

According to inmate records, he’s been charged with being a fugitive from justice without a warrant, with his bail set at $25,000. No information has emerged as to why the Greensboro, Georgia native was in Memphis. As XXL points out, it might have been for the memorial service of Pooh Shiesty’s brother, who passed away after a battle with cancer this month. Foogiano and Pooh are label mates on 1017 Records.

Back in December, news surfaced that Foogiano had burned off his ankle monitor, left it on the side of a Barrow County, Georgia highway, and was on the lam. He was ordered to remain in Georgia and wear the ankle monitor following an arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The rapper had been on probation at the time, for a prior burglary charge stemming from 2015.

Foogiano is known for his song “Molly,” which was remixed with a feature from DaBaby on Foogiano’s 2020 project Gutta Baby. He also recently appeared on the track “I Know” with 42 Dugg and TG Kommas.

Foogiano’s next court date is on March 19.