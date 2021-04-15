Florida rapper and Dream Chaser artist Tafia was involved in a dangerous crash in Miami on Thursday, the city’s ABC affiliate reports.

The crash occurred early in the morning while the rapper was heading eastbound on State Road 112. According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, Tafia’s SUV crashed into a tractor-trailer, causing the 18-wheeler to lose control and smash into a concrete barrier wall. This caused about 100 gallons of fuel to spill onto the roadway, resulting in the tractor-trailer catching on fire.

“I kicked the door and then I was able to throw myself from the cab,” the truck’s driver Reynier Acosta told Miami’s CBS affiliate.

Tafia told police he was driving his 2021 Audi SUV when a car tried to cut him off, forcing him to turn right. He believes Acosta didn’t see his car because he also tried to make a right turn. The trailer’s turn sandwiched the rapper’s car between the 18-wheeler and the barrier wall.

Camacho says the crash completely shut down the highway and officials are still formally investigating its cause.

“Luckily it happened at this time of night. If it would’ve happened at rush hour it could’ve been a lot worse,” Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said.

Tafia and some of his team sustained some minor cuts to his arm and some minor burns. Acosta also reported minor burns.