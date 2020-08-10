On Monday’s (August 10) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show recapping the epic Verzuz battle between Rick Ross and 2 Chainz. Next, the EDS crew reacts to Swizz Beatz recent tweet, where he suggested to Timbaland the idea of a Verzuz battle between Drake and Kanye West. Soon after, the crew gives their review on some new tunes from the likes of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Juice WLRD and The Weeknd, 2 Chainz and Li Wayne and more.’ Lastly, the trio answers a fan question regarding the delay of Rihanna’s album and more.