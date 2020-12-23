At this point, almost every opponent has been thrown at 50 Cent for a potential Verzuz battle. Although he doesn't seem too interested in this virtual fade, he does think one match-up should take place.

On Monday, 50 went on Instagram Live to promote his Branson Cognac by having a candid conversation. During the talk, 50 threw out a suggestion for Timbaland and Swizz Beatz that involved Lil Wayne and his now-legendary protege.

"I think because of the momentum, the best thing would be Lil Wayne vs. Drake," 50 stated. "Because it’s two styles, two different styles in the same period so it will be entertaining enough to watch both of them."

Dizzy and Weezy are no strangers to going head-to-head in the spirit of friendly competition. In 2014, the pair went on a Street Fighter-inspired tour dubbed Drake vs. Lil Wayne. They co-headlined this tour and even put together a joint set during which they went hit-for-hit and let the fans choose the victor, similar to Verzuz.

Also, Wayne has been vocal about wanting to be a part of the platform. Yet due to his long list of generation-defining hits, it seems like only the God MC, Jay-Z, or The Boy would be suitable opponents for him.