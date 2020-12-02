Fat Joe would be a formidable opponent in the ring. While we may never actually find out what the big man is capable of, in alernate reality we might have.

On Tuesday, Fat Joe took to Instagram Live where he claimed that he was offered millions to fight 50 Cent at the height of their beef.

"I wouldn't do it. When I had beef with 50 Cent, people were, like, fake offering me $10 million, $5 million, to go fight 50 one-on-one," Fat Joe explained at the 10-minute mark of the video below. "I'm not scared of 50. I'd fight him for free half the time! But to get knocked out on TV, it's tough."

Joey Crack recalled this story in an attempt to explain why people should have empathy for Nate Robinson. After venturing into the ring on Saturday and getting knocked out by Jake Paul, Nate became the internet's favorite punchline. Fat Joe believes that people should be nicer to those who have the courage to entertain them.

"I'm talking about my brother Nate Robinson. How many of you would have the heart to get in the ring at a Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight and fight one-on-one against another guy," Fat Joe said. "And so, yeah, he caught the L. But it's so much heart of a lion to go in there and fight and I don't think people are giving him the respect they should. And then a lot of people on social media, meaning you, just like to talk shit. Basically, you wouldn't do the shit yourself."