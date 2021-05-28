Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Farruko is gearing up to release his new album later this year, and he’s just shared our first taste of the project.

To coincide with the announcement of his La167 album, Farruko shared “Love 66” featuring New York drill rapper CJ. Complete with a colorful video starring the two artists surrounded by clouds, the vibrant clip really highlights the two’s collaborative chemistry. The song is expected to appear on La167, which follows the release of his 2-track pack Premium from earlier this year.

“CJ is at the top of his game right now and I am a fan of what he is doing for the genre so it was an organic connection with this collaboration,” said Farruko of the new song. “We brought different aspects of our cultures together and our styles complement each other’s flow and that is clear when you listen to the track.”

CJ added that the experience of working with Farruko was “very easy” and “super dope.” He continued, “What appeals to me the most about working with another Latin artist is our cultural connection, we come from the same background and can relate on many different levels, which makes it easier when creating a record."

Watch the video for “Love 66” above, and look out for La167 later this year through Sony Music Latin / Carbon Fiber Music Group.