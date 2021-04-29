TMZ has learned that a lawsuit has been filed against Famous Dex for allegedly creating an elaborate story to cover up for the disappearance of a luxury watch that he agreed to promote on social media.

The alleged watch owner claims that when he and Dex met in person, the rapper was given the timepiece to view and snap some pictures, but he somehow made off with it, and couldn’t be reached. When Dex finally contacted him, he said the watch was stolen, along with thousands of dollars in cash, when he was robbed at gunpoint by four men. The robbery was reported by TMZ last month.

The watch owner claims he was with Dex while he was speaking with police to report the robbery, and he was handcuffed and detained for a while, but never charged. The plaintiff thinks Dex is lying about getting robbed, alleging he saw the watch on the rapper’s Instagram, and believes he tried to sell it to the jeweler. He’s seeking at least $90,000 in damages.

It was reported last month that Famous Dex is facing 19 charges, which range from domestic violence to gun possession, stemming from three different incidents, two of which involve ex-girlfriends. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to up to 18 years in prison. Dex checked himself into rehab in December after being urged by Rich The Kid and NLE Choppa to seek help amid concerns over how he looked, and suspicions that drug use contributed to his appearance.