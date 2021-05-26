The only thing faster than the scenes in F9—the upcoming installment in the Fast & Furious franchise—is how fast fans will be downloading its soundtrack.

Today, Complex can exclusively reveal the stacked tracklist for the film’s upcoming soundtrack, which features appearances from ASAP Rocky, Jack Harlow, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Offset, Rico Nasty, RZA, Trippie Redd, and Ty Dolla Sign, among many more.

The album itself is anything but a speedy listen, with a solid 14 tracks coming from some of hip-hop’s best and a string of posse cuts. One team-up sees Don Toliver, Lil Durk, and Latto share a moment; another sees Skepta, Pop Smoke, Rocky, Juicy J, and Project Pat come together; and another even links Lil Durk, Offset, Trippie Redd, Kevin Gates, and King Von.

Several of those featured—including Rico, Harlow and Gates—have teased their new collabs on Twitter in promotion of the soundtrack.

The Justin Lin-directed film itself—starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese, Ludacris, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Kurt Russell—hits theatres in the U.S. on June 25. The film has already pulled in $162.4 million on opening weekend in eight foreign markets, including Korea, the Middle East, Hong Kong, and China. Just like the stacked soundtrack, it’s projected to be a big one.

Check out the F9 tracklist below. It’s slated for release on June 17.