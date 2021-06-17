It’s ladies night in the Verzuz arena.

Eve and Trina are stepping into the ring in what marks the first Verzuz battle between two female rappers. Verzuz organizers announced the match-up about a week ago, describing the event as a celebration of the hip-hop queens.

“Honored to share this celebration with @therealeve this will be an epic night full of amazing energy,” Trina wrote on Instagram, before shouting out the creators of Verzuz. “Thank you for this opportunity [Timbaland and Swizz Beatz]. Let’s gooooooo!”

As previously reported, Trina told The Shade Room she was open to a Verzuz battle with fellow icon Lil’ Kim.

“I honestly said, Kim or Eve, but I feel like Kim is more balanced,” the Miami MC said. “Because believe it or not, when I came into the industry, Kim [was] that bitch… This is who I looked up to.”

Although Kim may have been Trina’s first choice for a Verzuz battle, Eve is without a doubt a worthy contender. The two rappers have delivered multiple hit records throughout their decades-long career. Trina gave us projects like the gold-certified Diamond Princess (2000); the star-studded Glamorest Life (2005); and the chart-topping Still da Baddest (2008).

Eve hit the ground running in 1999 with her appearance on the Ruff Ryders 1999 compilation album, Ryde or Die Vol. 1, to which she contributed on cuts like “Ryde or Die” and “What Ya Want.” Several months after the project’s release, Eve came through with her debut effort, Let There Be Eve...Ruff Ryders’ First Lady, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and went on to receive multiple platinum certifications. The artist would go on to drop a string of impressive releases in 2001’s Scorpion and 2002’s Eve-Olution, both of which topped the U.S. R&B charts.

“Are ya’ll ready?!” Eve wrote following the battle announcement. “So excited to be doing @verzuztv with my girl @trinarockstarr 💙she is the realest!”

Trina also celebrated the occasion by releasing her new song “Receipts.”

You can check out the battle of hits now on the Verzuz official Instagram page or via Triller.

The next showdown will take place on June 26, featuring Bow Wow and Soulja Boy.