EST Gee has shared the music video for “5500 Degrees,” a highlight from his latest project, Bigger Than Life.

Directed by Diesel Filmz, the visual sees Gee, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, and Rylo Rodriguez trade bars while posted up inside of a garage filled with countless exotic whips.

Released last month, the song made headlines for Lil Baby’s scene-stealing guest verse, which finds the 26-year-old rapper crowning himself the Lil Wayne of the current hip-hop generation.

“I’m going too crazy, I’m the Wayne of this new generation,” Baby raps. “N***as fugazi, they can’t fuck with us no type of ways, these n***as too lazy/I’m cut from a different type of cloth, I don’t know who raised ’em/Every time I pop out all the women screaming, ‘Woo, Baby.’”

Bigger Than Life marks EST Gee’s first top-10 appearance on the Billboard 200. The album, which peaked at No. 7 on the albums chart, has already gathered over 137 million streams globally as Gee continues to average nearly 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The project boasts features from Lil Baby, Future, Yo Gotti, Young Thug, Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, and Pooh Shiesty, and includes previously released songs “Lick Back,” the title song “Bigger Than Life or Death,” and “Capitol 1.”

Last month, Gee made his major festival debut at Rolling Loud: Miami, where he performed several songs from his latest full-length offering. He is also set to perform at Made In America in September, Rolling Loud: New York in October, and Rolling Loud: California in December.