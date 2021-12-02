If there was ever any doubt whether or not Eminem’s kids were fans of his music, those questions can be laid to rest after his oldest daughter just revealed on TikTok that she is in the top three percent of listeners of her dad’s music on Spotify.

Hailie Jade Scott let it be known that she’s a stan (pun intended) of her dad’s music by sharing her Spotify Wrapped analytics on TikTok. On Wednesday, Spotify released its annual “Spotify Wrapped” campaign, which shows listeners all of their favorite music over the past year.

While using the sound of Wendy Osefo’s viral words on the Wendy Williams Show—“What? am I a Nicki fan? pull up in the Sri Lanka, WHAT?!”—Hallie revealed how much of an Eminem fan she is, adding in the text that she thinks her dad’s “gone crazy!” in terms of his music output.

Besides Spotify Wrapped delivering info on how much users like Hallie love a specific artist, it also shows which artists are the most popular on the platform in general. This year Bad Bunny took the No. 1 spot as the most-streamed artist globally, while Drake is at the top among the most-streamed artists in the U.S. Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, Kanye West, and Bad Bunny round out the top 5 for the U.S. ranking as well.

In terms of individual songs, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” was the most-streamed track in the U.S. and worldwide, and her other song “good 4 u” was right behind it.