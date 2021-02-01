Dreamville duo EarthGang sent their fans into a frenzy on Monday after teasing they'll be dropping fresh material when J. Cole finally puts something new out.

"Aye we dropping same day @JColeNC Dropping," the Atlanta duo shared. While they could be joking, EarthGang hasn't dropped an album since 2019 and they only just recently shared the Wale-featuring "Options." It's possible they're gearing up to drop a new project this year, and J. Cole teased new music was imminent in a note he shared in December 2020.

At the end of last year, J. Cole seemingly detailed his 2021 plans, indicating that he could have two releases on the way before his much-teased record, The Fall Off. "I still got some goals I gotta check off for' I scram," he wrote alongside a hand-written note that showed his "The Fall Off era" plans, including The Off-Season and It's a Boy.

Before that, Olu teased J. Cole's album was on the way. Though it was unclear if he was serious or joking.

As for Cole, he first teased The Fall Off back in November 2019, and he has since implied it could be his final album.

"A long term plan of becoming the best rapper I could possibly be before hanging up my jersey, leaving nothing on the table when all was said and done. The seeds for ​The Fall Off w​ere planted," wrote Cole in an essay for The Players' Tribune last year. "The fire that was once dying out has returned, and for that I’m grateful. On my career bucket list, there remain a few more items to check off before I give myself permission to enter whatever the next chapter of my life may be."

Cole has yet to indicate when fans might be hearing more from him.