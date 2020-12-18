EarthGang have shared their newest song “Options,” featuring Wale.

The track is paired with a visualizer that was created by Robot Chicken animators Bona Bones and Zack Sekuler. The video reimagines EarthGang’s Olu and WowGr8 as two dolls, who wax poetic about the many romantic options they could pursue.

This is the duo’s first song since they released their debut album Mirrorland in 2019. Though they haven’t dropped much solo material this year, they have collaborated with artists like Gorillaz, TOkiMonsta, Louis the Child, and more. EarthGang also jointly released the album Spilligion with their collective Spillage Village, and more recently, were nominated for a 2021 Grammy for Best R&B Song for their track “Collide” with Tiana Major9.

The video for “Options” is set to drop in a few hours. In the meantime, stream the track below via Spotify.